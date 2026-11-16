HD Hyundai Energy Solutions, HD Hyundai Electric to showcase integrated energy portfolio at RE+ 2026

HD Hyundai Energy Solutions and HD Hyundai Electric will showcase solar, storage and grid technologies at North America’s largest clean energy trade show.

HD Hyundai Energy Solutions and HD Hyundai Electric will jointly exhibit at RE+ 2026, North America’s largest clean energy trade show, to present a combined portfolio covering solar generation, energy storage and conversion, and power transmission and distribution.

HD Hyundai Energy Solutions will debut its G12R TOPCon Multi-Cut solar module, which has a conversion efficiency of 24.4 percent at the event, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Multi-cut technology divides large-format solar cells into smaller segments, which reduces the power lost as current flows through the cell.

HD Hyundai Electric will display its battery energy storage systems (ESS) and grid stabilization technology, showing off its ongoing projects including a 96-megawatt ESS project on Anjwa Island in Shinan, South Jeolla, and the 100-megawatt ESS project in Runnels County, Texas.

The solar generation in the first eight months of the year in the United States rose 18.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Through September, more than 16 percent of new utility-scale solar capacity was installed together with battery storage.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]