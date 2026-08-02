HD Hyundai Electric hits 1,000th transformer milestone at U.S. plant

HD Hyundai Electric President Kim Young-ki, left, and Georgia Transmission CEO Barbara Hampton pose with commemorative plaques at a ceremony marking the production of the 1,000th ultrahigh-voltage transformer at HD Hyundai Electric's U.S. plant in Alabama. HD HYUNDAI ELECTRIC

HD Hyundai Electric is the first Korean company to achieve the feat and will deliver the ultrahigh-voltage unit to Georgia Transmission, which will use the transformer to supply power to a county in Florida.

HD Hyundai Electric produced its 1,000th ultrahigh-voltage transformer at its U.S. plant in Alabama, the first Korean company to reach the milestone, the firm announced on Sunday.

The company marked the achievement with a ceremony at its North American manufacturing plant. HD Hyundai Electric CEO Kim Young-ki and Georgia Transmission CEO Barbara Hampton attended the event.

HD Hyundai Electric will deliver the 1,000th unit — a 500-kilovolt, 675-megavolt-ampere (MVA) transformer — to Georgia Transmission, which will use the transformer to supply power to Walton County, Florida.

The Korean company established its Alabama plant 15 years ago. The facility’s combined production capacity of about 200 gigavolt-amperes is enough to meet the demand of roughly 130 million U.S. households.

Annual output began at 11 ultrahigh-voltage transformers in 2012 and has since risen to 105 units, making it the largest power transformer production base in the United States.

HD Hyundai Electric held a 17.2 percent share of the U.S. market for ultrahigh-voltage transformers rated 100 MVA and above in 2024 and 25.7 percent in 2025, ranking first for two straight years, according to market researcher Goulden Reports.

The company is building a second plant in Alabama, set for completion next April, that will raise annual production capacity by about 50 percent and enable output of transformers rated up to 765 kilovolts.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]