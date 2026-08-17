HD Hyundai Electric develops environmentally friendly 420-kilovolt circuit breaker for European markets

HD Hyundai Electric's breaker, which avoids a potent greenhouse gas widely used as an insulating material, marks the first product of its kind developed by a Korean power equipment maker and only the third in the world.

HD Hyundai Electric said on Monday that it completed development of an environmentally friendly 420-kilovolt circuit breaker, a workhorse tier for major operators across Europe.

The breaker — which avoids sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), a potent greenhouse gas widely used as an insulating material in electrical equipment — marks the first product of its kind developed by a Korean power equipment maker and only the third in the world.

The technology itself swaps out SF6 for a C4 gas mixture with a global warming potential about 98 percent lower, which required the company to redesign the breaker’s insulation and switching mechanism rather than substitute one gas for another.

It aligns with the 400-kilovolt transmission lines that comprise more than half of the grids run by major European transmission operators.

"HD Hyundai Electric is currently in talks for a long-term supply contract with a major British utility and intends to land its first order by early next year," a spokesperson for the company said.

The company also plans to complete development of additional SF6-free breakers rated at 300 kilovolts and 362 kilovolts within the next three years.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]