HD Hyundai Electric develops environmentally friendly 420-kilovolt circuit breaker for European markets

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Geoje shipyards tell workers to stay home amid record rainfall
Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries instructed their employees to stay home as a torrential downpour made roads impassable and prompted worksite damage checks.
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Open fire: Korean missile makers can now use U.S. test ranges, but should they?
Newly approved U.S. Army access could speed Korean missile makers' entry into the United States, but costs, export hurdles and data-security concerns remain.
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LG opens new refrigerator plant in Brazil
LG Electronics has begun operations at its second Brazilian factory, giving it capacity for an additional 600,000 refrigerators annually as it looks to expand across South America.
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SK chief takes 944 billion won divorce ruling back to Supreme Court
Chey Tae-won has appealed a reduced property division award to former wife Roh Soh-yeong, though experts see limited chances of reversal.