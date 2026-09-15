HD Hyundai bets on power plants at sea to meet AI's energy appetite

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering recently received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for a 100-megawatt floating power plant, with Lee Dong-jin, head of the company's basic design division, left, and Francis Genco, ABS vice president, posing for a commemorative photo at HD Hyundai's office to mark the approval. HD HYUNDAI

The shipbuilder secured approval in principle for a 100-megawatt offshore power plant aimed at meeting AI-driven electricity demand.

HD Hyundai has obtained a technology license to develop an offshore power plant, paving its way into the market amid surging demand for electricity to power AI.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Tuesday it received Approval in Principle from the American Bureau of Shipping for a 100-megawatt floating power plant, also known as a barge-mounted power plant.

The license certifies that the company has developed core technologies for the system, including basic conceptual design, electrical single-line diagrams and stability review.

A floating power plant generates electricity offshore using power generation engines, supplying it to data centers, industrial complexes and other sites where land-based power infrastructure is difficult to build or where demand is especially high.

The system HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering developed is based on its medium-speed HiMSEN engine and can supply up to 100 megawatts of power.

The company plans to move into the floating power plant market after completing remaining design work and follow-up certification.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]