HD Hyundai bets on power plants at sea to meet AI's energy appetite

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Huons selected for three national projects to develop new drugs
Huons and three local biotech partners will advance treatments for diabetic eye disease, cancer and drug-resistant tumors under a government-backed program.
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HYBE rookie group Tuide fronts KT iPhone campaign
Less than a month after debuting, Tuide has been selected as the face of KT’s iPhone advertising campaign.
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Korean defense firms deepen Poland ties as Europe demands local weapons production
Hyundai Rotem, Hanwha Aerospace and LIG Defense & Aerospace are expanding local manufacturing, maintenance and partnerships to secure long-term growth in Europe.
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China backs chipmakers as 'one team,' while Korean firms go it alone
China’s coordinated public financing and infrastructure support contrast with the heavier investment burden facing Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.