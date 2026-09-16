HD Construction Equipment wins major Hong Kong excavator deal

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Korean Air finalizes purchase agreement for 103 Boeing aircraft, GE engines
The carrier finalized 60 trillion won ($44.8 billion) in aircraft, engine and maintenance agreements ahead of its planned Asiana integration.
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Posco workers stage 2nd partial strike over wage demands
Unionized Posco workers launched a 120-hour walkout as wage negotiations remain far apart.
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Korea expands China routes, gives more flight rights to LCCs
Korea has allocated new China route rights to 10 carriers, with low-cost airlines set to gain more flights from Incheon starting in 2027.
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SK hynix union approves revised wage deal with higher cash profit-sharing bonus
Union members approved a wage deal that raises the cash share of profit-sharing bonuses to 50 percent.