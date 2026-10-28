HD Construction Equipment opens Gunsan engine plant, targets AI data center power market

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Harvard researcher wins Korean medical award for fertility study
David Pépin was honored for research targeting hormone-producing cells to address ovarian aging.
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Korean shipbuilders post record profits, but China threat sinks shares
Strong LNG carrier earnings and easing labor disputes are lifting Korean shipbuilders, but China’s rapid advance is driving investor concerns.
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LG Chem to sell $1.87 billion stake in LG Energy Solution
Korea's leading chemical company will sell 2.5 trillion won ($1.87 billion) in LG Energy Solution shares, reduce its stake and launch a 300 billion won share buyback to boost shareholder value.
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Korea clears Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors to restart, boosting AI power supply
The government approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors, adding 1.9 gigawatts of power to support growing AI data centers and semiconductor production.