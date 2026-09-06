Harvesting price hikes before Chuseok

People shop for apples at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 6. The average retail price of apples, a widely consumed fruit during Chuseok harvest holiday, rose more than 22 percent from a month earlier to 30,962 won ($23) per 10-apple pack as of early September, according to Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation. Those of spinach jumped 16.4 percent to 2,175 won per 100 grams ($4.60 per pound) while those of cucumbers rose 11 percent over the same period.



