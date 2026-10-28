Harvard researcher wins Korean medical award for fertility study

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HD Construction Equipment opens Gunsan engine plant, targets AI data center power market
The new plant will produce engines for power generators as well as tank engines and battery packs for commercial and construction use.
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Korean shipbuilders post record profits, but China threat sinks shares
Strong LNG carrier earnings and easing labor disputes are lifting Korean shipbuilders, but China’s rapid advance is driving investor concerns.
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LG Chem to sell $1.87 billion stake in LG Energy Solution
Korea's leading chemical company will sell 2.5 trillion won ($1.87 billion) in LG Energy Solution shares, reduce its stake and launch a 300 billion won share buyback to boost shareholder value.
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Korea clears Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors to restart, boosting AI power supply
The government approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors, adding 1.9 gigawatts of power to support growing AI data centers and semiconductor production.