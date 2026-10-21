Hanwha-Anthropic exhibition explores AI, human values through art

Hanwha Foundation of Culture and Anthropic present five Korean artists' Claude-assisted works at Centre Pompidou Hanwha through Nov. 13.

An exhibition exploring questions of how AI systems work and how they are aligned with human values will take place in Seoul beginning this week, organizers said Wednesday.

Titled “As_____As Possible,” the exhibition co-hosted by the Hanwha Foundation of Culture and U.S. firm Anthropic, builder of the AI platform Claude, will open at the Centre Pompidou Hanwha on Friday, according to the organizers.

The exhibition features five Korean artists and teams — MinOhrichar, Inhwa Yeom, Ubac Studio, Kahee Jeong and Mirim Chu — who used Claude for their commissioned works on display.

The title of the exhibition comes from questions surrounding the purpose and realm of technologies, with the possibility of the blank in the title being filled with words such as accurate, understandable and aligned.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 13.







Yonhap





