Hanwha-Anthropic exhibition explores AI, human values through art

Read more
-
From pre-IPO darling to first-day flop: Elice sinks 32 percent in Kosdaq debut
The AI cloud provider hit its daily trading limit Wednesday after investors questioned its valuation, signaling global skepticism for data infrastructure firms.
-
FTC chief apologizes over remark that chaebol are 'exploiting' Korea
Ju Biung-ghi said his wording was excessive but maintained that conglomerate governance and concentrated power need reform.
-
Korean Air tests UAM operations on island routes off Incheon
The urban air mobility (UAR) operation tests marked a step toward expanding the technology beyond population centers.
-
AI cheating tests Korean universities as schools struggle to keep up
A Konkuk University student was caught using a hidden camera, AI and a smartwatch to cheat on a midterm, highlighting growing concerns over high-tech exam fraud in Korea.