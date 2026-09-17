Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network

The Hanwha Group affiliate signed a term sheet with the state-run defense firm, setting the direction of the country’s weapons procurement plan.

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지난 15일(현지시간) 양기원 한화시스템 대표(왼쪽)와 하마드 알 마라르 에지 그룹 CEO가 통합방공망 구축사업에 대한 주요조건합의서를 서명하고 있다. 한화시스템
Representatives of Hanwha Systems, left, and Edge Group sit together during a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Sept. 15.

Korean defense firm Hanwha Systems said Thursday it has agreed with Edge Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cooperate on building an integrated air defense network in the Middle Eastern country.

The Hanwha Group affiliate said it signed a term sheet with the state-run UAE defense firm at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The agreement sets out the direction of the UAE's weapons procurement plans and a phased approach to the project, with further details to be worked out.

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Hanwha Systems said the two sides will also explore establishing a joint venture in the UAE and discuss local manufacturing, business operations and maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.

The agreement builds on Hanwha's growing presence in the Middle Eastern air defense market.

Hanwha has supplied key components for the Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air missile system to the UAE, including Hanwha Systems' multifunction radars and Hanwha Aerospace's launchers, launch tubes and missile components.


Yonhap

united arab emirates hanwha systems industry middle east business

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