Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network

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August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales rise following launch of Apple's foldable iPhone
Sales for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales in Korea grew about 10 percent after Apple's foldable iPhone Duo was unveiled, possibly aided by an approximately 1 million won ($725) difference in price.
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U.S. trade agency probes Samsung, Apple and Google
The International Trade Commission opened a patent investigation over audio technologies and could consider import and sales bans.
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Science minister says Korea 'cannot afford to slow down' pace of AI development
Bae Kyung-hoon said the country must continue to push development forward, in contrast to calls by some U.S. AI executives to slow the industry's rate of advancement.