Hanwha Systems will supply U.S. defense firm Rebellion Industries with short-range active electronically scanned array radar systems by early 2027.

Hanwha Systems, the defense solutions arm of Hanwha Group, said on Wednesday that it has secured its first radar order in the United States from U.S. defense firm Rebellion Industries.

Under the deal, Hanwha Systems will supply Rebellion Industries with short-range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems by early 2027 as part of a pilot project. The company did not disclose the contract value.

The two companies will integrate Hanwha’s radar technology with Rebellion Industries’ Sensor OS software to jointly develop a system designed to detect and counter drones for military and civilian use.

The system is also expected to be deployed to protect critical infrastructure in the United States, including oil refineries, data centers, logistics facilities and sports stadiums, according to Hanwha Systems.





Yonhap