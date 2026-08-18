Hanwha, Schiebel begin battlefield drone push

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Hanwha Group surpasses 15 percent stake in Korea Aerospace Industries
Fifteen percent is the threshold at which a conglomerate buying into a publicly listed company must file for an antitrust review with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
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Navy carries out first AI-led minesweeping trial using unmanned vessels
The test near Busan was conducted to practice combining AI-supported combat missions with manned and unmanned crew operations.
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Lee says Korea hopes to expand cooperation with Romania beyond defense sector
At a summit with Romania’s president, Lee Jae Myung said Seoul aims to expand cooperation from defense into nuclear power and other sectors.
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Korea’s defense industry needs a strategy for after the party (KOR)
As Europe’s rearmament shifts from urgent buying to long-term strategy, Korean defense companies must win trust, technology partnerships and political backing.