Hanwha promotes chairman Kim's three sons in leadership reshuffle

The promotions give all three sons broader management roles as Hanwha also names new CEO nominees across key affiliates.

All three sons of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn have been promoted by one rank within their respective companies, a move that entrusts each with broader management responsibilities.

Eldest son Kim Dong-kwan has been promoted from vice chairman to executive vice chairman of Hanwha Group, and second-born Kim Dong-won has been advanced from president to vice chairman of Hanwha Life Insurance. The youngest, Kim Dong-seon, was named president after serving as vice president of Hanwha Vision, Hanwha Group said Thursday.

The appointments take effect on Saturday.

The promotions come as a recognition of each son’s business performance in respective subsidiaries within the group.

"The reshuffle was intended to help the new leadership shape business plans and long-term strategies in a timely manner, respond quickly to changing market conditions and ensure management continuity as the business environment grows more uncertain amid the Iran war and Europe's move toward a more fragmented defense industry," Hanwha Group said.

Kim Dong-kwan has been credited with driving growth across the group's defense, marine, aerospace and energy businesses while successfully overseeing major strategic projects.

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, center, Edwin J. Feulner, second from right and Kim's three sons pose for a photograph at a hotel in central Seoul on Nov. 8, 2022. HANWHA GROUP

Kim Dong-won strengthened the financial unit's foundation for future growth by advancing digital innovation and expanding global operations. At the same time, Kim Dong-seon delivered results by broadening the group's retail, leisure and food and beverage businesses and leading its expansion into the semiconductor equipment market.

Hanwha Group also announced CEO nominees for five key affiliates, including Hanwha Aerospace.

Lee Boo-hwan, head of Hanwha Aerospace's Precision Guided Munition business division, has been nominated as CEO of the company's business unit. Lee, who previously led the company's European subsidiary, specializes in research and development for land weapons systems and overseas operations. Lee is expected to helm the expansion of the group's defense footprint overseas.

Yang Ki-won, current head of the business division at Hanwha Impact, has been nominated as CEO of Hanwha Systems. Having previously served as chief executive of Hanwha Corporation's global division, Yang has been credited with identifying new business models and is expected to lead the company's global expansion in the space and defense sectors.

Kang Jung-hoon, head of the Daesan plant at Hanwha TotalEnergies, has been nominated as CEO of Hanwha Impact's business division. Based on his extensive experience in the petrochemical industry, he is expected to improve profitability through cost innovation and a stronger earnings structure.

Kim Dong-kwan, then-vice chairman of Hanwha Group, is seen at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, United States, on Aug. 26, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Im Dong-jun, head of the strategic business unit of Hanwha Asset Management, has been nominated as CEO of the group’s financial arm. Im previously led the company's North American subsidiary, where he strengthened corporate securities investment capabilities and expanded alternative investments.

Kim Ki-chul, CEO of Hanwha Vision, will concurrently serve as CEO of Hanwha Semitech. Kim successfully led Hanwha Vision's overseas business restructuring. The company expects the executive to accelerate the expansion of the group’s semiconductor equipment business and strengthen its market position.

"We selected executives best suited to carry out the strategic priorities needed to stabilize management and support each company's medium- to long-term growth," a Hanwha Group representative said. "The CEO nominees will be formally appointed following approval by each company's shareholders and board of directors."





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]