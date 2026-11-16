Hanwha Power wins FSRU conversion order from Energos

Hanwha Power will convert an LNG carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit for Energos Infrastructure, with an option for a second vessel.

Hanwha Power, an energy equipment arm of Hanwha Group, said Monday it has secured a contract from the U.S.-based Energos Infrastructure to convert a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The converted vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal, where it will store LNG, convert it back into natural gas and supply the gas to onshore facilities.

Under the turnkey contract, Hanwha Power will oversee the entire conversion process, from engineering design and equipment procurement to installation and commissioning.

The contract also includes an option to convert an additional LNG carrier into an FSRU, Hanwha Power said.

It marks Hanwha Power's second FSRU conversion contract, following its first project secured in September last year.





Yonhap