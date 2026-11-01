Hanwha Philly Shipyard wins first U.S. naval vessel construction deal

The shipyard will build a Landing Ship Medium under a contract worth some $269 million as part of the Navy’s expansion program.

Hanwha will build a Landing Ship Medium (LSM) for the U.S. Navy, marking its first contract to construct a U.S. naval vessel since acquiring Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania in 2024.

Last Thursday, Hanwha Defense USA signed a contract worth approximately $269 million with TOTE Services, a vessel construction manager (VCM) for the U.S. Navy, to build one LSM. VCMs handle shipbuilding contracts and project management on behalf of the U.S. Navy. TOTE Services was selected in July for the Navy's $2.2 billion LSM program.

The LSM is an expeditionary landing vessel designed to support the Navy's distributed operations in contested coastal areas, namely the Indo-Pacific region. Its missions include transporting Marine Corps personnel, equipment and supplies.

Based on a design by Dutch shipbuilder Damen, the vessel measures 100 meters (328 feet) in length and 16 meters in width, with a light displacement of approximately 2,961.9 tons and an operational range of approximately 7,400 kilometers (4,600 miles). The Navy plans to acquire a total of 35 LSMs.

"This contract is particularly significant because it demonstrates that Hanwha Philly Shipyard has been recognized as a shipyard capable of building not only commercial vessels but also U.S. naval ships," Hanwha said. "It has laid a strategic foundation for expanding our U.S. naval shipbuilding business."

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, Republican of Pennsylvania, noted that Hanwha's continued commitment to expanding its operations in Philadelphia demonstrates that investment in U.S. workers and industry can deliver tangible results, according to the company.

"Since acquiring Philly Shipyard in 2024, Hanwha has made significant investments in its workforce and technology to pave the way to build ships for the U.S. Navy and other federal customers," said Michael Coulter, the CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. "Hanwha looks forward to working with TOTE Services to ensure an on-time and on-budget delivery."





BY KO SUK-HYUN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]