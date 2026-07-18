Hanwha Philly Shipyard wins $2 billion U.S. missile defense vessel contract

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services will build two missile-range instrumentation vessels for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency in a project reportedly worth about $2 billion.

Hanwha Group's U.S.-based Philly Shipyard has secured a major contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to build specialized vessels, further expanding its presence in the North American defense and shipbuilding markets.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard announced Saturday that it had been selected, together with U.S. vessel management company TOTE Services, as the final contractor to deliver the MDA's new missile-range instrumentation vessels.

Under the project, Hanwha Philly Shipyard will be responsible for constructing the vessels, while TOTE Services will serve as the vessel construction manager.

Under the contract, Hanwha will build two new missile instrumentation vessels, named Golden Defender, to replace the aging SS Pacific Tracker and SS Pacific Collector, which were built in the late 1960s.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2030. Missile-range instrumentation vessels are specialized ships that support U.S. national security by precisely tracking missile flight tests, collecting telemetry data, providing communications support and assisting in test analysis.

Hanwha did not disclose the value of the contract. However, according to shipping industry reports, the project to build the two vessels is worth about $2 billion.

The contract announcement was made during the naming ceremony for the TS Lone Star State, the fourth National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) commissioned by the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Philly Shipyard has already delivered three of the five NSMVs ordered under the program and plans to leverage its established production line and supply chain for the Golden Defender project.

Speaking at the naming ceremony, Russ Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, said the new vessels would support U.S. President Donald Trump's policy of restoring U.S. maritime dominance and help support the Golden Dome, the next-generation air and missile defense system designed to protect the U.S. homeland.

Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, said Hanwha Philly Shipyard will continue to work toward its goal of becoming the leading shipbuilder in the United States.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]