Hanwha Ocean clinches $1.14 billion order from Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport

Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheul, third from right, and Yang Ming Marine Transport Chairman Feng-Ming Tsai, fourth from right, pose for a photo with representatives from both companies after a contract signing ceremony in Taiwan. HANWHA OCEAN

Hanwha Ocean will build six liquefied natural gas, or LNG, dual-fuel container ships and deliver them by the second half of 2029.

Hanwha Ocean said on Thursday that it has won a 1.55 trillion won ($1.14 billion) order from Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ships.

The Korean shipbuilder said that the 13,650 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels will be built at its shipyard in the southeastern city of Geoje and delivered by the second half of 2029.

The vessels will be equipped with Hanwha Ocean’s high-manganese steel-based Type B LNG fuel tanks, designed to improve both safety and cost efficiency.

The latest contract marks Yang Ming’s second order from Hanwha Ocean, following a 1.93 trillion won deal for seven 15,880-TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships in September 2025.





Yonhap





