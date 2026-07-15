Hanwha Ocean bags $265M deal for 2 very large crude carriers

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Workplace deaths hit record low in first half of year, but manufacturing fatalities rise
Industrial accident fatalities fell 11.8 percent to a record-low 253 in the first half, led by declines in construction and small businesses even as manufacturing deaths surged after major fires and explosions.
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Auto exports set new record by growing 5.8% in June
Korea’s auto exports reached a record $6.79 billion in June, driven by strong electric and hybrid vehicle sales.
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Hanwha approves corporate split as tech, lifestyle units spin off
The company will be divided into the surviving entity, Hanwha Corporation, and a newly established company, tentatively named Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings.
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Hanwha to develop solar cells to power satellites
Hanwha Qcells and Hanwha Systems will jointly develop tandem solar cells for satellites, with a test launch planned in 2028 and deployment on a 64-satellite SAR fleet beginning in 2029.