Hanwha Ocean bags $265M deal for 2 very large crude carriers

Hanwha Ocean's shipyard is seen in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on March 12. YONHAP

With the contract, the shipbuilder has secured over $4.6 billion in orders this year for 27 vessels, including liquefied natural gas and ammonia transporters.

Hanwha Ocean said Wednesday it has secured a 394.3 billion won ($264.7 million) deal to build two very large crude carriers (VLCC) for a North American client.

In a regulatory filing, Hanwha Ocean said it will deliver the vessels by March 2030.

With the latest contract, the shipbuilder has won orders this year worth a combined $4.61 billion for 27 vessels, including 17 VLCCs, six liquefied natural gas carriers, three very large ammonia carriers and one wind turbine installation vessel.

Hanwha Ocean shares jumped 7 percent to close at 82,000 won Wednesday.





Yonhap



