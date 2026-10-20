Hanwha Life brings youth financial literacy program to Indonesia

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Korea, Czech Republic review Dukovany nuclear power plant project
Seoul and Prague confirmed the nuclear plant project is on track while discussing broader industry cooperation and European Union regulatory concerns.
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Korea to pause flights, adjust work hours for Nov. 19 college entrance exam
The entire country will make accommodations, including later work hours, more public transit and noise reduction to help students focus on the College Scholastic Ability Test.
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Why driverless trucks could beat cars to full autonomy
Hyundai and Kia will test Level 4 autonomous trucks on Korean logistics routes, where fixed paths could speed commercialization.
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Drunk driving, sexual misconduct top disciplinary cases against teachers in Korea
Nearly one-third of 4,201 disciplinary actions against teachers in Korea from 2022 through August 2026 involved drunk driving or sexual misconduct, data shows.