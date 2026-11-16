Hanwha gathers finance talent in New York

Students take part in a mentoring session at PLUS NY 2026 in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 13 HANWHA LIFE INSURANCE

Hanwha Financial Group’s PLUS NY conference connected 750 professionals and students with Wall Street leaders to examine AI’s growing impact on finance.

Hanwha Group’s financial affiliates hosted a conference in New York that brought together about 750 finance professionals and graduate students from across North America to explore career opportunities and discuss how advances in AI are reshaping the financial industry, Hanwha Life Insurance said Monday.

The fourth edition of PLUS NY 2026 was held Nov. 13 at Glasshouse in Manhattan, drawing participants from across the financial sector and graduate programs.

Executives and professionals from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone were among the speakers, sharing insights into the changing financial landscape and offering career advice to aspiring finance professionals amid rapid advances in AI.

The event is part of Hanwha financial affiliates' broader efforts to nurture the next generation of global talent. Its Global Internship Program provides hands-on work experience, while its Global Mentorship Camp connects aspiring professionals with leaders in global finance and investment.

The group also plans to establish a residency program in San Francisco to foster exchanges among professionals and emerging talent in investment, entrepreneurship and technology, further expanding its international talent network.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]