Hanwha Defense USA to take control of Philly Shipyard

A plane flies behind the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel "State of Maine," at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 26, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

The restructuring consolidates Hanwha's U.S. shipbuilding operations as it prepares the Philadelphia yard for Navy and commercial work.

WASHINGTON — Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) said Tuesday it will acquire a controlling stake in Hanwha Philly Shipyard, part of a broader internal restructuring aimed at strengthening the Korean conglomerate's U.S. naval shipbuilding operations.

Under a restructuring plan announced in September, Hanwha Systems will sell its 60 percent stake in the shipyard to Hanwha Defense USA Shipbuilding, a joint venture involving HDUSA and Hanwha FutureProof. Hanwha Ocean will retain its 40 percent stake.

HDUSA said the move will bring the Philadelphia-based shipyard under its leadership as Hanwha seeks to transform the facility into a dual-use shipyard capable of building vessels for the U.S. Navy and commercial customers.

"As HDUSA continues to grow its multidomain presence across the U.S., bringing the Philly Shipyard under HDUSA will further align our government and commercial shipbuilding efforts," HDUSA President and CEO Michael Coulter said in a statement.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Anderson, president of U.S. shipbuilding at HDUSA, will oversee the company's U.S. shipbuilding operations as it prepares the facility to serve military and commercial customers.

Korea's Hanwha Group acquired the Philadelphia shipyard in December 2024 as part of its push into the U.S. shipbuilding market, with the latest restructuring aimed at consolidating its defense and shipbuilding capabilities in the country.





Yonhap