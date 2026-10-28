Hanwha Defense USA to take control of Philly Shipyard

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U.S. stresses conditions for wartime Opcon transfer while Korea pushes to set target year
Seoul is seeking a target year before 2030, with the allies expected to discuss the issue at a December security meeting in Washington.
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China unlikely to broker Trump-Kim summit, U.S. experts say
U.S. experts say Beijing may offer a venue but is unlikely to take diplomatic risks to restart talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
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SK hynix’s Q3 operating profit surges more than sevenfold to record $62.8B, beating forecasts
AI-driven demand for memory chips, led by HBM4 and server DDR5, lifts quarterly results
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Solidigm floats $45 billion U.S. chip plant tied to Dalian license: Bloomberg
Washington’s revocation of validated end-user status requires annual license renewals to bring in equipment to China operations