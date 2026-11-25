Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, center, mixes bibimbap with Ourhome chefs to mark the integration of the two companies during a visit to Ourhome's Magok Food Research Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 25. In the center from left are Kim Dong-seon, head of future strategy at Hanwha Machinery & Services Holdings; Chairman Kim; and Ourhome CEO Kim Tae-won. [HANWHA GROUP] HANWHA

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn visited Ourhome's Magok Food Research Center in western Seoul on Wednesday.

This was Kim’s first visit to an Ourhome site since the food service company joined the group in May last year.

Kim toured the center's food safety, flavor, home meal replacement (HMR) and ice cream laboratories. He was joined by Kim Dong-seon, head of future strategy at Hanwha Machinery & Services Holdings, the group's holding company for its tech and lifestyle businesses. The center opened in 2020 and oversees Ourhome's food research and quality control.

At the food safety laboratory, Kim watched tests for heavy metals, antibiotics and foodborne bacteria.

"Providing customers with safe food matters more than developing distinctive flavors," Kim said. "Trust in food safety is hard to restore once it is broken, so make it the top priority."

He also spoke about safety at manufacturing and logistics sites. "No business result can come before the lives and well-being of our employees," he said.

Kim also reviewed cooking flavors used in HMR products and looked at menu development for the Benson ice cream brand.

Ourhome posted revenue of 1.4 trillion won ($1 billion) and operating profit of 54.5 billion won in the first half of this year, up 19 percent and 26 percent from a year earlier. The company said these were record results. It credited new institutional catering contracts and higher restaurant and online sales.

"The record results achieved since joining the group are the first major achievement we have made together," Kim said.

Kim and employees mixed bibimbap in a bowl 4 meters by 2 meters (13.1 feet by 6.6 feet). He then ate lunch with employees in their 20s and 30s in the basement cafeteria, carrying his own tray through the serving line.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]