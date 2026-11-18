Hanwha Systems will supply compact AESA radars to U.S. defense firm Rebellion Industries for potential deployment at civilian facilities.

One of Korea's key defense exports, radar technology, is making its U.S. market debut.

Hanwha Systems announced Wednesday that it had signed a contract to export its short-range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to U.S. defense company Rebellion Industries.

The agreement is a pilot export deal, under which a small number of units will be shipped to test the market response before potential large-scale exports. The company did not disclose the number of units or the contract value.

The short-range AESA radar is designed primarily to defend against drones and small unmanned aircraft. It specializes in detecting and tracking drones flying at low altitudes and speeds, as well as fighter jets and attack helicopters. Its ultralight, compact design integrates the antenna, main unit and power supply into a single system, allowing it to be mounted not only on tanks and armored vehicles but also on civilian facilities and vehicles.

Hanwha Systems first entered the U.S. market last December, exporting digital equipment for fighter jets to Boeing. The latest deal expands its U.S. export portfolio to include radar systems.

Rebellion Industries is a defense technology company that develops AI-powered air defense systems and sensors. It serves customers in both the defense and civilian sectors.

A short-range active electronically scanned array radar developed by Hanwha Systems HANWHA SYSTEMS

The radars supplied under the agreement are expected to be deployed initially at civilian facilities in the United States, including oil refineries, corporate data centers, logistics centers and stadiums, according to Hanwha Systems.

Demand for short-range radar systems is expected to grow as drone threats become increasingly common not only on battlefields but also at civilian facilities.

"We are receiving inquiries about our short-range AESA radar from various regions beyond the United States," a Hanwha Systems official said. "We expect it to establish itself as another major export product for Korea's defense industry."

Korea has sold radar systems to several customers in the Middle East and Europe, including Multi-Function Radar systems for Cheongung-II air defense platforms offered to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.





BY NAM YOON-SEO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]