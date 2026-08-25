Hanwha Aerospace to launch LNG-dedicated U.S. company

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Hyundai Motor wage talks end in tentative deal as attention turns to Kia
The agreement includes higher base pay, bonuses and new hiring, while Kia workers prepare possible strikes over their own demands.
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The new S-Class can be a library, a conference room — but still drives like a Mercedes
A drive through Gangwon shows how Mercedes redesigned more than half its flagship sedan while adding Korea-focused rear-seat features.
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K-culture boom, weak won fuel overseas demand for Korean products
Online direct sales to overseas consumers hit 1.2 trillion won, or $870 million, in the second quarter of the year, a 38 percent spike from last year.
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FNC Entertainment's revenue in first half of year rises 30%
The K-pop agency's growth was largely driven by boy band P1Harmony, which released its ninth EP in March, and pop-rock bands FT Island and CNBlue, both of which are on tour.