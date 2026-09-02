Hanwha Aerospace showcases K9 production plant to U.S. Army delegation

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Prosecutors, convicted killer both appeal life sentence in drug drink case
Prosecutors seek the death penalty while Kim So-young challenges her life sentence over attacks involving drug-laced drinks that killed two men.
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Only three foreign applicants made single month of pension contributions, gov't probe finds
A government review found all three applicants had lived in Korea during their retroactive contribution periods, while officials tighten residency checks.
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Facility director gets 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A court sentenced the head of Saekdongwon, an Incheon residential facility for people with severe developmental disabilities, to 15 years for sexually assaulting three residents.
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Voice phishing cases plunge 40% after crackdown
Korea's anti-scam measures cut voice phishing cases by nearly 40 percent and financial losses by 43 percent over 10 months.