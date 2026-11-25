A Hanwha Aerospace logo is seen in this illustration taken on July 26, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Hanwha Aerospace can now export the locally produced amphibious bridging vehicle to select markets in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Hanwha Aerospace said Wednesday it has secured the rights to export its KM3 amphibious bridging vehicle from the original manufacturer, expanding its business beyond supplying the equipment to the Korean military.

Under a revised licensing agreement with Germany's General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), the Korean defense firm can export the KM3 to select countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The KM3 is a locally produced version of GDELS' M3 self-propelled amphibious bridging vehicle, designed to enable tanks, armored vehicles and other heavy military equipment to cross rivers and streams.

Korea is the only importer of the M3 to manufacture the equipment locally and the first to secure export rights for the system.

The agreement comes as Korea moves forward with a second phase of mass production of the KM3 following its successful deployment.

Hanwha Aerospace has been supplying the vehicles to the Korean military since June 2024. It plans to complete deliveries under the first phase of mass production by next year, with deployment of the second batch set to begin in 2028.





Yonhap