Hanmi Semiconductor’s Q3 operating profit rises 33.9 percent despite modest sales growth

The chip equipment maker estimated operating earnings of 90.8 billion won ($67.9 million) for the third quarter, with sales reaching 181 billion won.

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Hanmi Semiconductor's booth at an exposition held in Malaysia
Hanmi Semiconductor's booth at an exposition held in Malaysia

Hanmi Semiconductor estimated its third quarter operating earnings at 90.8 billion won ($67.9 million) on Friday, up 33.9 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 8.9 percent to 181 billion won. Data on net profit was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.


Yonhap

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