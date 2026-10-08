Hangul is having a fashion moment — and it’s not just on T-shirts

ABC Chocolate featuring a typeface inspired by the first edition of “Samin Pilji” (1889), an early modern world geography book written in hangul LOTTE WELLFOOD

Companies ranging from Matin Kim to Orion are banking on hangul-inspired designs in fashion, snacks and global merchandise to entice customers.

Korea’s retail industry is embracing hangul-themed marketing this year as the country marks the 580th anniversary of the proclamation of "Hunminjeongeum," a guide to hangul, the Korean alphabet, and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Hangul Day.

Designs inspired by historic hangul artifacts are appearing on everything from T-shirts and hats to snacks, chocolates and beverages.

Fashion brand Matin Kim, operated by fashion company Hago Haus, unveiled its hangul heritage collection on Thursday in collaboration with the National Museum of Korea. The collection features T-shirts, hats, canvas bags, key rings and pouches incorporating designs inspired by the metal movable type used to print hangul and the calligraphy of “Guunmong,” a classic 17th century Korean novel written in hangul.

Matin Kim also released a hangul line last year featuring the Korean version of its logo on products including canvas bags and card wallets, which proved popular with consumers.

Sports brand Puma has collaborated with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation to incorporate hangul and traditional Korean knot designs into the away kit of Manchester City, a football club in England’s Premier League.

K-pop powerhouse HYBE, in partnership with the National Museum Foundation of Korea, created BTS merchandise featuring its own reinterpretation of munjado, a folk painting genre from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) that decorates written characters with symbolic images.

Matin Kim’s hangul heritage collection, featuring designs inspired by historic hangul artifacts HAGO HAUS

Food and beverage companies are also joining the trend.

Confectionery brand Orion released versions of its Goraebab and Choco Songyi snacks featuring a typeface based on “Worinseokbo,” the earliest Buddhist text printed in hangul, while food manufacturing company Lotte Wellfood launched a version of its ABC Chocolate featuring a typeface inspired by the first edition of “Samin Pilji” (1889), an early modern world geography book written in hangul.

Industrial conglomerate HS Hyosung has developed its own hangul typeface and made it available for free on its website.

The growing global prominence of K-culture has also helped drive interest in hangul-themed marketing.

As Korean films, television series and food have gained popularity overseas, interest in the Korean writing system has also grown. Perceptions of hangul as a design element have shifted from old-fashioned to stylish, while the “newtro” trend — blending new and retro — of giving traditional elements a contemporary twist has also gained traction.

Sales of museum goods featuring hangul artifacts in the National Museum of Korea’s collection reached 21.8 billion won ($16.2 million) in the first half of this year, up 90 percent from the same period last year.

“Incorporating hangul artifacts into fashion and food products allows people to encounter Korean cultural heritage naturally in their everyday lives and helps spread awareness of its value,” a representative from the National Museum Foundation of Korea’s product planning team said.





BY CHOI HYUN-JU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]