Hana launches annual kimchi donation drive

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, alongside other executives make kimchi during an event to kick off the group’s annual environmental, social and governance campaign on Nov. 11 at its headquarters in central Seoul to support vulnerable communities. The group plans to distribute 11,111 heads of kimchi as part of the initiative. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

Hana Financial Group began its 16th "Everyone’s Hana Day" campaign, delivering kimchi and collecting donations for vulnerable communities.

Hana Financial Group kicked off its annual environmental, social and governance campaign, “Everyone’s Hana Day,” promoting charitable donations and kimchi deliveries to vulnerable communities, the company said on Wednesday.

Now in its 16th year, the campaign includes the distribution of 11,111 heads of kimchi to socially vulnerable groups, including a disability welfare facility, as well as donation drives involving employees and customers.

The opening event at Hana’s headquarters in central Seoul was attended by Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, other executives and their spouses.

“Sharing can be a powerful force for making our society a warmer place, Ham said in a statement, adding that the group and its employees would work to make a meaningful impact through their contributions.

The group also underscored its wider social contribution efforts during the opening event, spanning support for small businesses, job creation, vocational training for people with disabilities and educational programs for foreign workers.

In addition to the kimchi deliveries, Hana has installed donation kiosks in the lobbies of some branches, including those in Myeongdong in central Seoul and Gangnam in southern Seoul. Participants can donate 3,000 won ($2.25) per transaction using a credit or debit card. The group is also collecting items such as keyboards, washing machines and refrigerators for donation.

If the campaign reaches its goal of 1,111 donations, Hana plans to sponsor several initiatives, including providing educational materials to 111 children from vulnerable households. It will also organize volunteer activities such as making Christmas gift boxes for children in need and dumplings for older people ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]



