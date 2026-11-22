Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, left, checks on the living conditions and well-being of an older adult living alone during a visit to her home in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Nov. 22. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

To improve older adults' mobility, Hanwha began providing home safety products, such as nonslip bath mats and motion-sensor lights, to 500 recipients, as well as walkers to another 500.

Hana Financial Group will provide home safety products and walkers to 1,000 low-income older adults to help prevent accidents such as falls and make it easier for them to move around.

Hana began selecting recipients in July, based on recommendations from welfare facilities nationwide. Starting this month, it began delivering items tailored to each recipient’s living conditions and health.

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo visited the home of an older woman living alone in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Friday to review the program in action. He delivered a package of winter items, including a blanket, scarf and gloves; installed home safety products, such as a nonslip bath mat and motion-sensor lights, at her residence; and asked about her living conditions and well-being.

“Helping older adults spend their later years safely and comfortably in the homes where they have spent their lives is our entire society’s responsibility,” Ham said, adding that Hanwha is committed to building a world in which no one is left behind.

Of the 1,000 recipients, 500 who live alone will receive home safety products, including nonslip bath mats, motion-sensor lights, portable handrails, bathroom grab bars, fire detectors, household fire extinguishers and auto-extinguishing power strips. The other 500, who have difficulty moving around, will receive walkers.

Support workers at local welfare facilities participating in the government’s customized older adult care service will also regularly check in on recipients and monitor how they are using the supplied items.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]