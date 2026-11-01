Hana Financial Group promotes awareness of autism with running campaign

Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, center in the second row, takes photo in the 2026 Autism Race in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 31. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

The group partnered with the Autism Society of Korea to sponsor the Autism Race for the seventh consecutive year.

Hana Financial Group joined a running campaign aimed at raising awareness of autism and promoting greater acceptance, the financial group said Sunday.

Hana Financial executives, including Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, and their family members took part in the campaign in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 31, bringing the total number of participants to around 100.

Hana executives donated to the association through registration fees for the event, the group said.

Organized by the Autism Society of Korea, Hana Financial has sponsored the Autism Race for seven consecutive years since 2020.

“Taking part in the event was meaningful as we joined efforts to build an inclusive society where differences are understood and respected, and awareness of autism is promoted,” Vice Chairman Lee said in a statement. “We will continue to provide sincere support and attention so that people with autism and other members of society can grow together as respected members of the community and share in its happiness.”





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]