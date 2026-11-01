Hana Financial Group promotes awareness of autism with running campaign

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Hana Financial brings virtual workplaces to students with developmental disabilities
Hana Financial Group opened a digital classroom at Miral School in Seoul, using VR, robots and simulated workplaces to help students with developmental disabilities build job skills.
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Hana Financial profit rises 7.9% in third quarter
Hana Financial Group reported 1.2 trillion won ($919 million) in third-quarter net profit as interest and commission income increased, while its nine-month earnings reached a record high.
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Hana opens Cheongna headquarters in Incheon, completes group's 'financial town'
The town now comprises three buildings: an integrated data center; Hana Global Campus, which serves as a training center for developing talent and fostering global networks; and the newly opened headquarters.
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Young small business owners get boost from Hana with new initiative
Hana Financial Group and Semas launched a program offering funding and consulting to young business owners revitalizing local commercial districts.