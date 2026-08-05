Hana expands inclusive finance support for youth and small businesses

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo speaks in an event held at its headquarters in central Seoul on July 9. NEWS1

Hana Financial Group will broaden support for young people and small businesses, strengthen debtor protection and name a vice chairman to lead the effort.

Hana Financial Group said it will step up its inclusive finance efforts, aimed at expanding access to financial services for underserved individuals and small businesses.

Hana established four key pillars for its inclusive finance strategy. They are supporting young people and small businesses owners, embedding inclusive finance across the organization, strengthening debtor protection and preventing financial crimes and expanding social finance initiatives — which are planned to be executed in the second half of the year.

Specific measures include covering insurance aimed to protect youth from housing rental deposit fraud, offering mentoring for young aspiring entrepreneurs and introduce a new type of a credit assessment model to better serve thin filers.

The group also named Vice Chairman Lee Seung-lyul as its Chief Inclusive Finance Officer, a role designed to oversee and step up the initiative.

“Inclusive finance is no longer an option but a core responsibility of financial institutions,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo in a statement. “What matters most is moving beyond plans and pledges to create tangible changes and results that customers can feel in their daily lives.”

The announcement builds on Hana’s 2026 Inclusive Finance Roadmap announced in May. Hana said it has already achieved more than 60 percent of its 2026 annual target of 31 trillion won ($21.75 billion) in inclusive finance support in the first half of the year.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]