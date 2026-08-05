Hana expands inclusive finance support for youth and small businesses

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Hana Bank celebrates successful rollout of reverse mortgage program for older adults
Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo, corporate representatives and around 50 customers enrolled in the program attended the event.
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Semiconductor boom, small business gloom (KOR)
While semiconductor-led growth lifts headline indicators, rising costs, weak demand and mounting debt are driving a record number of long-running small businesses, especially restaurants, out of operation.
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Semiconductor boom, small business gloom
While semiconductor-led growth lifts headline indicators, rising costs, weak demand and mounting debt are driving a record number of long-running small businesses, especially restaurants, out of operation.
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Hana launches 20th student ambassador class
Hana Financial Group selected 50 university students from a record 1,642 applicants for its 20th Smart ambassador program, expanding field activities tied to its core businesses.