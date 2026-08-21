Hana Bank strikes a $50 million won swap in London in a first for a Korean bank

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Trading travails
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19.
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Hana Bank opens new center for foreign exchange transactions
Hana Bank's new center aims to meet complex and diverse demand for foreign exchange and capital transactions, including foreign direct investment and emigration-related financial services.
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Seoul retains title as world's best city for students in latest QS rankings
Korea's capital earned a perfect score in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds annual ranking of best cities for students, with Daejeon and Gwangju joining the top 150.
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BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September
The central bank will operate the network with four local banks in a move that Seoul hopes will boost the country's bid to make an MSCI index.