Hana Bank starts 24-hour foreign exchange trading

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Authorities move to curb dual listings in fight against 'Korea discount'
The move imposes five new regulatory obligations that bolster shareholder protections for spin-offs that seek to root out efforts to deliberately suppress stock prices.
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Stocks end lower on foreign selling ahead of Q2 earnings
After a modest rise to start the day, the Kospi fell slightly overall while the won weakened even as 24-hour trading began.
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Finance minister calls 24-hour forex market 'starting point for won's global leap'
The government says round-the-clock won trading will boost market access, help firms manage currency risk and support the currency’s global standing.
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Kospi opens over 1% higher on tech gains
Stocks opened 1.06 percent higher Monday as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix gained ahead of key second-quarter earnings reports.