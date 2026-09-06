Hana backs 60-egg packs at 9,990 won nationwide

From left to right are Kwon Hyuk-hwan, vice chairman of the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise; Ham Young-joo, chairman of Hana Financial Group; In Tae-yeon, president of the Small Enterprise and Market Service; and Lee Ho-sung, president of Hana Bank, posing for a photo after inspecting the eggs at a local supermarket near Hana’s headquarters in central Seoul on Sept. 4. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

The financial group will help supply 120,000 trays of 60 eggs for 9,990 won ($7.3) to support consumers and small retailers amid rising food prices.

Hana Financial Group has partnered with small business organizations to supply 120,000 trays of affordable eggs at local supermarkets, aiming to revitalize neighborhood commercial districts hit by weaker consumer spending amid rising food prices.

Under the initiative joined by the Small Enterprise and Market Service (SEMAS) and the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise, Hana Financial Group will select 20 poultry farms to supply eggs to 4,000 local supermarkets across the country ahead of the Chuseok harvest holiday. The eggs will go on sale starting Sept. 4 at 9,990 won ($7.30) for a pack of 60.

Hana Financial will contribute to a mutual-growth fund and cover processing and logistics costs, including egg washing, inspection and sorting, helping reduce distribution costs and enhance price competitiveness.

“This project with SEMAS and the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise is particularly meaningful because it provides practical support to small businesses and consumers, who form the foundation of local economies,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said in a statement. “Hana Financial will continue to advance inclusive finance that fulfills the financial sector’s social responsibilities and supports the livelihoods of communities.”

The initiative builds on Hana’s previous projects with SEMAS to support the sustainable growth of small-business owners, including a June program aimed at helping young small business owners revitalize local commercial districts.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]