Hana backs 60-egg packs at 9,990 won nationwide

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Harvesting price hikes before Chuseok
People shop for fruits at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 6.
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Gov't offers Chuseok food discounts, debt relief, travel savings for households
The package includes discounts of up to 50 percent on holiday foods, expanded loans and guarantees, and reduced transport costs.
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Gov't to release record 183,000 tons of food products ahead of Chuseok
The government will release a record amount of food and expand discounts, refunds and travel benefits to ease holiday price pressures.
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Chuseok is the harvest festival, but heat and drought threaten to leave fruit baskets light
Conditions detrimental to agriculture and a spreading fungal disease are affecting farms right before the major gift-giving season.