Hair today, more tomorrow? Investors see potential in hair-loss market.

A model has her hair styled backstage during the seventh Moscow Fashion Week at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow on Sept. 27. TASS/YONHAP

Companies are aiming to do more than preserve existing hair. Some are attempting to revive hair follicles, while others are challenging traditional drug models, such as daily pills and topical treatments.

Could regrowing lost hair finally become reality? Drugmakers are betting billions that the next profitable market after weight-loss drugs will be those for hair regrowth.

Companies are aiming to do more than preserve existing hair. Some are attempting to revive hair follicles, while others are challenging traditional drug models, such as daily pills and topical treatments.

U.S. biotech company Veradermics recently reported hair-growth benefits from a Phase 3 trial of its oral drug candidate VDPHL01, according to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry on Oct. 26. A Phase 3 trial is the final stage of human testing before a drug can be submitted for regulatory approval.

Among patients who took VDPHL01 twice a day, 85 percent reported noticing at least some increase in hair density, according to a six-month study of 536 patients with male-pattern baldness. The improvement rate was 78.8 percent among those who took it once a day.

Patients’ number of hair strands also increased. Those in the twice-daily group gained an average of 36.4 hairs per square centimeter (235 hairs per square inch) of scalp compared to 6.6 hairs for the placebo group.

VDPHL01 contains minoxidil, an established hair-loss treatment ingredient, in an ingestible gel-like mesh that gradually releases the drug inside the body.

Veradermics expects the treatment to reach the market within two to three years if ongoing studies remain positive and the company secures approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CEO Reid Waldman said.

Ireland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals also reported increased hair counts in a Phase 3 trial of Breezula, a topical treatment applied twice a day. The company plans to seek FDA approval in the first quarter of next year.

Korean companies are also pursuing new hair-growth drugs and treatments.

A hair salon operated by Seven's SEVEN'S

JW Pharmaceutical is conducting a Phase 1 trial of JW0061, a topical drug candidate.

Existing drugs generally work by suppressing the effects of hormones linked to male-pattern baldness, but JW0061 takes a different approach and sends growth signals directly to hair follicle stem cells to stimulate growth.

Tests using organoids that mimic human skin showed 7.2 times as many hair follicles on the fifth day of applying JW0061 as with existing treatments.

OliX Pharmaceuticals’ OLX104C aims to protect hair follicles by blocking a protein that helps male hormones trigger hair loss.

OliX received approval in New Zealand on Oct. 8 for a Phase 2a trial involving about 134 people to test its hair-growth effects. The company aims to complete the trial next year.

Drugmakers are also competing to reduce how often patients need treatment.

A shopper browses hair products at a store in Seoul on July 12. YONHAP

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical is developing CKD-843, which turns dutasteride, an existing oral hair-loss drug ingredient, into an injection given once every three months.

The drug is undergoing Phase 3 trials in Korea. Chong Kun Dang has signed a production agreement with Withus Pharmaceutical, worth up to 40 billion won ($29.9 million) over 10 years.

Withus expects commercialization to begin in the second half of 2028.

Inventage Lab, which specializes in long-acting injectable technology, is working with Daewoong Pharmaceutical to develop IVL3001.

The treatment converts finasteride — an oral prescription for male-pattern baldness normally taken every day — into an injection given once a month.

“Hair loss requires long-term treatment, so interest is growing in long-acting formulations that reduce the burden of frequent dosing,” an industry source said.

And the market size is nothing to brush off. An estimated 80 million people in the United States, including 50 million men and 30 million women, have hereditary hair loss.

Customers have their hair cut at the Lorenzo Style barbershop in Marseille, France, on May 11, 2020. AP/YONHAP

Yet despite the seemingly enormous potential demand, the FDA has not approved a new hair-loss treatment since the late 1990s.

Additionally, hair loss is generally treated as a nonessential condition rather than a life-threatening disease, so health insurance often does not cover related treatments; patients must pay out of pocket.

As a result, investors are betting that consumers who have spent decades paying for hair-loss drugs approved about 30 years ago will readily switch to newer treatments once better options reach the market.

Those expectations have already fueled stock gains and investment.

Veradermics listed in New York in February at an initial public offering, or IPO, price of $17. Its shares closed at $138.78 on Oct. 23 — up more than 700 percent in about half a year.

Investors outside the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are also entering the market.

A barber sprays a customer’s hair at a salon in Rafah, Gaza, in 2017. REUTERS/YONHAP

Novo Nordisk, the developer of Wegovy, has also signaled its interest in entering the hair-loss market.

More substantially, GV, the venture capital arm of Google’s parent Alphabet, led a $120 million investment in hair-loss drug developer Pelage Pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor company AMD invested $20 million in Absci, which is developing an antibody treatment for hair loss.

French beauty giant L’Oréal has taken an equity stake in OliX.

“Companies […] are producing results in late-stage clinical trials, but the market is not yet as mature as the obesity-drug market was at the beginning of its boom,” Kim Seung-min, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said. “If one of these drug developers is acquired by a major pharmaceutical company, that could become the catalyst that truly sets off explosive growth in the hair-loss market.”





By CHOI EUN-KYUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]