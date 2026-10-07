Hack exposes personal data of 5,000 Kia union members

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Suspect arrested in killing of Naju couple found bound at home
The authorities said the suspect committed the crime over financial difficulties and was an acquaintance of the victims.
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Yoon acquitted as appeals court rules free polls were not political funds
The Seoul High Court overturned former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s prison sentence, finding free opinion polls were political assistance rather than illegal financial contributions.
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Nice shirt, dress shoes, no civil service? Interview guideline meant to promote comfort sparks debate.
A dress code released last month by the Ministry of Personnel Management discouraged ties and high heels.
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Top court finalizes life sentence for Incheon birthday party shooter
Korea's Supreme Court finalized a life term for a man who killed his son and tried to kill four relatives with a homemade firearm in Incheon.