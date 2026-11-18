Players try out NC's Cinder City at G-Star 2025 in Busan on Nov. 13, 2025. CHO YONG-JUN

This year's G-Star, Korea's largest game exhibition, is set to welcome 1,237 companies, but three of the country's biggest game publishers — NC, Netmarble and Nexon — are absent from all four days of the show.

This year’s G-Star, Korea’s largest game exhibition, kicks off at the Bexco convention center in Busan on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with three of the country’s biggest game publishers — NC, Netmarble and Nexon — absent from all four days of the show.

According to a preliminary count that the G-Star organizing committee released on Wednesday, 1,237 companies from 41 countries are set to attend, 36 fewer than last year’s 1,273 across 44 countries.

A new showcase, jointly run by Intel and PlayStation, will feature games from Capcom, Sega, CD Projekt Red, Koei Tecmo and NetEase Games. Unreleased titles — including Total War: Warhammer 40,000, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance and Mega Man: Dual Override — will be on display alongside released ones, such as Nioh 3, Football Manager 27, The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

In recent years, major Korean game publishers have served as G-Star’s primary sponsors, with NC taking the role in 2025, Nexon in 2024 and Wemade in 2022 and 2023. This year’s main sponsor is Crack, an AI story-creation platform run by Wrtn Technologies.

Crack is also one of six exhibitors, along with Krafton, HoYoverse, Google Play, Webzen and Team42.

A banner for G-Star 2026 KOREA ASSOCIATION OF GAME INDUSTRY

G-Con 2026, a conference that brings together game developers, filmmakers and webtoon artists, will hold 14 separate discussion panels throughout Thursday and Friday. Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-tae, who directed Stellar Blade, will share a stage with Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami. Square Enix will host a session centered on Final Fantasy VII.

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch Champions Series Asia Stage 3 Grand Finals will take place at the Bexco Auditorium from Friday through Sunday.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]