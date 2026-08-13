G-Star 2026 puts AI storytelling center stage

Korea’s largest gaming expo will broaden its focus with AI, narrative and entertainment events in Busan this November.

Korea's largest gaming expo G-Star will take place from Nov. 18 to 22, this time with an ambition to expand beyond the gaming consumer base and into a larger audience across the content and entertainment sector.

Organized by the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-Games), the G-Star 2026 will once again take place at Busan's Bexco convention center, overlapping with the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19.

To improve public appeal and broaden its target audience, AI-assisted story creation platform Crack of Wrtn Technologies has been named the main sponsor of this year's event. The selection intends to showcase how gaming can be compatible with AI and narrative.

Among the initial lineup disclosed on Thursday are Google Play and game makers Webzen, TEAM42, HoYoverse, NetEase Games, Bilibili Gaming and Century Games. Indie game publishers and platforms that consist the gaming ecosystem, such as Devolver Digital, Discord, Steam Deck and Unity, will also join the event.

Ahead of the G-Star's official kickoff, the organizer will launch so-called special pass bundled together with merch products designed by cartoonist Lee Dong-geun, whose works include the infamous “Yumi’s Cells” (2015-20) on Naver Webtoon. Lee also produced visuals for this year's G-Star.

A pop-up store will open at Hyundai Department Store's Pangyo branch in southern Gyeonggi starting Sept. 1. The operation aims to bring gaming fans to offline spaces and expand its public appeal. The pop-up store event will run for a week.

At the main G-Star event in November, tech and automotive corporations will also be present.

Hyundai Motor Company will run a special booth and host a grand finale match of the so-called 2026 Hyundai N Virtual Cup (translated). At an Intel booth, visitors will be able to try out not-yet-released games — for example, those from SEGA and Koei Tecmo Games.

Visitors crowd the venue of G-Star 2025 held at Bexco in Busan on Nov. 13. NEWS1

The flagship element, “G-CON 2026,” will take place at the grand ballroom of Bexco between Nov. 19 and 20 under the theme of “narrative,” to suggest a new possibility where AI and storytelling meet.

Jang Hang-jun, the filmmaker behind “The King’s Warden,” and Lee Byoung-heon, the movie director of “Extreme Job” (2019), will share their philosophies on how to create a storyline that AI cannot replace.

The creative team of Netflix’s “The Witcher” (2019–) series is set to join G-CON 2026. Marcin Blacha and narrative director Philipp Weber of CD Projekt RED will take the floor to reflect on their journey of building an immersive storyline and the sources of inspiration behind it.

The G-CON 2026 event will admit 1,500 spectators. A free-of-charge networking session will follow.

“This year’s G-Star aims to identify content converged beyond the industrial scope,” Cho Young-ki, the president of the G-Star organizing committee and the president of the K-Games, said.

The final lineup and detailed schedule will be unveiled in September.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



