GS Holdings’ Q2 operating profit surges 253% on strong refining margins

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Outgoing BOK deputy governor says rate-hike stance needed with persistent inflation
Ryoo Sang-dai, whose three-year term ends Aug. 20, said earlier lessons impel the central bank to take a pre-emptive monetary policy response.
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BOK likely to hike rate with inflation still too high, senior deputy governor says
Price pressure from demand- and supply-side factors affecting export-led growth and higher oil prices on the back of the Iran war may force the bank's hand.
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As Korea swelters, climate insurance spreads from farms to workers, shopkeepers and families
With heat waves driving lost wages and medical risks, Korea is expanding parametric climate insurance as officials and insurers confront widening gaps in disaster coverage.
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Young workers’ insurance rolls fall for 47th month
Employment insurance subscribers aged 29 and under declined for a 47th straight month in July, highlighting worsening job conditions for young Koreans.