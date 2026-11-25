From left: Hur Suh-hong, CEO of GS Retail, and Lee Tae-hyoung, chief financial officer of GS Holdings, who were promoted to president in GS Group's executive reshuffle announced on Nov. 25. GS

The conglomerate promoted GS Retail CEO Hur Suh-hong to president while retaining major affiliate chiefs and expanding its next generation of executives.

GS Group promoted Hur Suh-hong, a fourth-generation member of its founding family and CEO of GS Retail, to president on Wednesday, while keeping the chief executives of its major affiliates in place.

The 2027 reshuffle covers 40 executives: two promotions to president, four new CEOs, six promotions to senior executive vice president, four to senior vice president and 24 newly appointed vice presidents. Unlike last year, when GS replaced the CEOs of nine affiliates, this year's reshuffle prioritized management stability and business continuity.

Hur Suh-hong is the eldest son of Samyang International Chairman Hur Kwang-soo, a cousin of GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo. Huh and Hur are different spellings of the same Korean surname.

Hur Suh-hong worked at GS Energy and GS Holdings before becoming CEO of GS Retail. As head of the future business team at GS Holdings, he led the group's acquisition of botulinum toxin maker Hugel, which helped diversify its businesses.

Since taking the helm, Hur Suh-hong has focused on strengthening GS Retail's core businesses and on transforming its operations through AI. GS Retail posted record quarterly consolidated revenue and operating profit in the third quarter this year, helped by record convenience store sales and sharply higher operating profit at its supermarket and home shopping businesses. The recovery in its core businesses and improvements to its business structure are seen as the reasons behind his promotion.

Lee Tae-hyoung, the chief financial officer of GS Holdings and head of its portfolio management team, was also promoted to president. Born in 1970, he started out as an engineer at the Yeosu refinery of Honam Oil Refinery, now GS Caltex. He later served as head of corporate planning at GS Energy and CEO of Incheon Total Energy Company, a GS Energy subsidiary.

From left: Huh Joo-hong of GS Caltex and Huh Chi-hong of GS Retail, who were promoted to senior executive vice president in GS Group's executive reshuffle announced on Nov. 25. GS

Lee Tae-hyoung was credited with keeping the group's finances sound while supporting its search for new businesses such as AI data centers. He will now coordinate investment priorities and funding plans to back Chairman Huh Tae-soo's growth strategy.

Other fourth-generation family members also took on bigger roles. Huh Joo-hong, a GS Caltex executive, and Huh Chi-hong, head of GS Retail's strategy division, were both promoted to senior executive vice president. Huh Joo-hong is the son of Huh Myung-soo, a standing adviser at GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C), and Huh Chi-hong is the son of GS Caltex adviser Huh Jin-soo.

Huh Joo-hong will head GS Caltex's chemicals and lubricants division, which oversees its petrochemical and lubricant businesses. Huh Chi-hong will coordinate GS Retail's companywide strategy and look for growth through overseas business and investment.

GS also promoted executives who delivered results in the field and in management. Kim Ki-hwan of GS Energy has led its renewable energy and new business strategy, and Kim Young-ju of GS Caltex pushed for more efficient operations and digital transformation at its production sites. Kang Yoon-seok of GS Retail helped improve the company's earnings structure, and Sung Nag-hyun of GS E&C has three decades of procurement experience. All four were promoted to senior executive vice president.

From left: Kim Ki-hwan of GS Energy, Kang Yoon-seok of GS Retail and Sung Nag-hyun of GS Engineering & Construction, who were promoted to senior executive vice president in GS Group's executive reshuffle announced on Nov. 25. GS

GS kept the CEOs of its major affiliates but nominated new chief executives for four energy and power generation subsidiaries. Kim Jin-hak was tapped for Incheon Total Energy Company, Lee Jong-jin for GS Gumi Combined Heat and Power Plant, Heo Chang-ik for GS Donghae Electric Power and Yeo Seung-sub for GS Banwol Combined Heat and Power Plant. The appointments are seen as a response to changes in the electricity market and an effort to keep the subsidiaries' power plants running reliably.

The group also stepped up efforts to develop its next generation of leaders. GS named 24 new vice presidents, a 33.3 percent increase from 18 in each of the previous two reshuffles. Eight are in their 40s. GS E&C named 10 new executives, double the number in its previous reshuffle. The appointments span its core housing and urban redevelopment businesses as well as future growth areas such as property development and data centers. GS EPS put a new vice president in their 40s in charge of the future business division at its power policy headquarters.

"With uncertainty high at home and abroad, we chose stability so that our major affiliates can carry on with the business innovation they have been pursuing," a GS official said. "We will continue to support each affiliate in strengthening the profitability and competitiveness of its core business and in finding new growth engines through cooperation among affiliates, so that they can deliver tangible results."





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]