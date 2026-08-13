GS Global opens Houston branch to expand North American energy, infrastructure business

Representatives pose for a photo during the opening ceremony for GS Global’s new Houston branch on Aug. 11. From left are GS Global USA President Jason Lee; Jindal Pipe USA President Vikas Chandra; Consulate General of Korea in Houston Lee Kyung-eun; GS Global's Head of Steel Department and Senior Vice President Kim Jung-hun; Brown Strauss President and CEO Kris Farris and GS Global USA Houston Branch General Manager Park Jun-hee. GS GLOBAL

The trading company opened a Houston branch to expand steel sales and project business across North America’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

GS Global opened a new branch in Houston on Tuesday to strengthen its local sales presence in North America’s energy and infrastructure markets, the company said Thursday.

GS Global has previously operated its U.S. business primarily through its Los Angeles subsidiary. The new Houston branch is aimed at responding to growing demand for steel for major projects amid surging investment in energy, power and infrastructure across the United States.

The branch plans to expand its business beyond steel imports and sales. It will also focus on identifying demand and supporting bids for project-based steel orders, participating in the U.S. energy industry value chain and expanding into steel-related areas such as equipment for the energy, chemical and shipbuilding industries, GS Global said.

The company also seeks to strengthen collaboration with major Korean steelmakers that have operations near Houston, such as Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel, while developing new business opportunities with local engineering, procurement and construction companies and steel fabricators.

An opening ceremony for the Houston branch was held Tuesday. It was attended by Consulate General of Korea in Houston Lee Kyung-eun, Jindal Pipe USA President Vikas Chandra and representatives from Posco, Hyundai Steel, Korea National Oil Corporation and Hanwha Ocean.

“The establishment of the Houston branch is a strategic investment aimed at expanding our direct engagement with customers in the U.S. market and strengthening our sales capabilities,” a GS Global spokesperson said. “We will solidify the foundation for sustainable growth in North America by pursuing new business opportunities across a range of areas, including project-based steel sales.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]