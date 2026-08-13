GS Global opens Houston branch to expand North American energy, infrastructure business

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G-Star 2026 puts AI storytelling center stage
Korea’s largest gaming expo will broaden its focus with AI, narrative and entertainment events in Busan this November.
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HD Hyundai chief stresses long-term focus at CEO meeting
At a CEO council summit, Chairman Chung Ki-sun urged affiliate leaders to prioritize "10-to-20 year" growth, AI safeguards and safety management rather than short-term results.
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Starbucks Korea posts 18.4 billion won second quarter loss as sales drop 6 percent
The company cited its lack of summer campaigns, not its controversial “Tank Day” marketing, as the reason behind the sharp reversal in its financial results.
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Naver Webtoon, Korean authorities shut down 3 webtoon piracy sites based in North Africa
Korean authorities, Interpol and Naver Webtoon closed three sites that drew more than 130 million annual visits and arrested an operator.