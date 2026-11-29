GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, right, speaks with President Lee Jae Myung during the groundbreaking ceremony for GS Group's AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, on Nov. 28. YONHAP

GS Group has begun construction on the first phase of an AI data center, estimated to cost a total of 30 trillion won ($22.5 billion) when complete, in Donghae, Gangwon, a 2.4-gigawatt project set to bolster Korea's AI infrastructure.

GS Group broke ground on the 15 trillion won ($11 billion) first phase of an AI data center complex in Donghae, Gangwon, marking a major push into the AI infrastructure business. By bringing together its core capabilities in power generation, energy and construction, the conglomerate aims to establish a new growth engine while helping build an AI industry ecosystem outside the greater Seoul area.

GS Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the data center in the Bukpyeong second general industrial complex in Donghae on Saturday, attended by President Lee Jae Myung, GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo and GS Engineering & Construction (E&C) CEO Huh Yoon-hong, among others.

The project is the first gigawatt-scale AI data center to begin construction under the government's three mega projects, announced in June.

GS will develop the AI data center complex, with a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts, in two phases of 1.2 gigawatts each. The first phase involves building data centers with a combined capacity of 700 megawatts on a roughly 264,500-square-meter (65.4-acre) site within the industrial complex and developing another 500 megawatts of capacity on additional land.

The first 100-megawatt data center is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028, with the remaining first-phase facilities to be completed and brought online in stages by 2029.

Investment in the first phase amounts to 15 trillion won, while the construction of the entire 2.4-gigawatt complex is estimated to cost around 30 trillion won. Including the cost of equipment such as graphics processing units (GPU) and memory chips, the total project value could reach as much as 120 trillion won.

“GS aims to build a world-class AI data center here and make it a starting point for Korea to emerge as a global hub in the AI era,” Huh Tae-soo said in his welcoming remarks at the ceremony. “Above all, we want this investment to create local jobs, open up opportunities for local businesses and allow young talent in the region to dream of a future here.”

President Lee Jae Myung, third from right, GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, fourth from right, and officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for GS Group’s AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, on Nov. 28. JOINT PRESS CORPS

GS established a dedicated subsidiary, GS AI Infra, under its holding company, GS Holdings, in June. The group has since developed the project by drawing on its experience in the power generation and energy businesses and GS E&C's expertise in design and construction.

Donghae was selected as the project site because of its stable power supply infrastructure, availability of large tracts of land and transportation links.

After signing a memorandum of understanding with the Gangwon provincial and Donghae city governments in July, GS completed key regulatory procedures, including a power grid impact assessment, and secured construction permits before breaking ground. The group has also established partnerships with companies including LS Electric, Posco, LG U+ and Honeywell Technologies in equipment procurement, design and operations.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Lee and Huh Tae-soo visited exhibition booths showcasing data center technologies developed by Korean companies, including power supply equipment from LS Electric, cooling solutions from LG Electronics and AI servers from Elice.

Revitalizing the local economy and creating jobs are also key priorities of the project.

President Lee Jae Myung examines a server immersion-cooling demonstration system at a company booth during the groundbreaking ceremony of GS Group's AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, on Nov. 28. YONHAP

GS estimates that the first phase will require a cumulative work force of around 70,000 during construction and approximately 1,000 workers directly and indirectly involved in operations. The data center is also expected to attract partner companies and information technology service providers to the region once it becomes operational.

GS has formed a joint council with the Donghae city government to monitor the impact of construction and operations on the environment and residents' daily lives and incorporate feedback from the local community.

With Donghae serving as its base, GS also plans to expand its data center business to other regions by using land the group already owns.

“We will do our utmost to make Donghae a destination people visit not only to watch the sunrise but also to see the future of the AI industry, and to set an example of how AI infrastructure development can go hand in hand with regional growth,” Huh Tae-soo said, referring to the city on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



