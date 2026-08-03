Groundbreaking AI center

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, front row, third from right, attends the groundbreaking ceremony an AI computing center at the site called Solaseado in Haenam, South Jeolla, on Aug. 3. The center, slated for completion in 2028, will provide large-scale AI computing infrastructure to support artificial intelligence research, development and services, while serving as a hub for the commercialization of domestically developed AI semiconductors. The center will occupy a 49,000-square-meter (527,000-square-foot) site with an aim of housing 15,000 high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) by 2028. YONHAP

A new AI computing center in Haenam aims to bolster research, services and homegrown chip commercialization by 2028.

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, front row, third from right, attends the groundbreaking ceremony an AI computing center at the site called Solaseado in Haenam, South Jeolla, on Aug. 3.

The center, slated for completion in 2028, will provide large-scale AI computing infrastructure to support artificial intelligence research, development and services, while serving as a hub for the commercialization of domestically developed AI semiconductors.

The center will occupy a 49,000-square-meter (527,000-square-foot) site and house 15,000 high-performance graphics processing units by 2028.