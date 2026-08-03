Groundbreaking AI center

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Tourist spending jumps more than 50 percent on year on dermatology, leisure demand
Foreign card spending in Korea surged in the first half as visitors spent more on dermatology, medical services and cultural experiences amid a weaker won.
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K-beauty booms in Brazil with 10-fold spike in five years
The jump in exports of cosmetics to the South American country has caused Korean companies and the government to increase efforts to expand in the market.
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Kospi sinks over 5% as investors lock in gains
Samsung, SK hynix shares slid over 8 percent in the first session after the bourse posted a record jump of nearly 18 percent on Friday.
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Navy carries out first AI-led minesweeping trial using unmanned vessels
The test near Busan was conducted to practice combining AI-supported combat missions with manned and unmanned crew operations.