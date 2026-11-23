FInance Minister Lee Hyoung-il speaks in a press conference held at the government complex in Sejong on Nov. 23. NEWS1

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said the government is preparing to activate its 10.76 trillion won ($8 billion) market stabilization fund as the Kospi’s selloff deepens.

Korea will activate its market stabilization fund depending on market conditions and could adjust its size if needed, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said Monday, as the Kospi extended its slide, triggering a sell-side sidecar for a second consecutive session.

“We’re reviewing various procedures to ensure we are ready to activate the fund depending on market conditions,” Lee said at a press conference at Government Complex Sejong, describing market volatility as having “widened to an unprecedented level.” He added, “The size will be reviewed based on the circumstances at the time of activation.”

The remarks came a day after the country’s top financial officials met and announced plans to prepare for the fund’s activation if market volatility intensifies.

The current 10.76 trillion won ($8 billion) fund was established in 2020 but has never been deployed. Its activation was considered in 2022 amid a market slump and the Legoland credit-market crisis, but the plan was not carried out. The last time a stabilization fund was actually used to buy stocks was in 2008, during the global financial crisis, when 515 billion won was injected into the market.

Lee said market uncertainties have increased amid concerns over how AI investment is being financed and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening in response to persistently high inflation. The market has surrendered much of its earlier gains amid a string of setbacks, including uncertainty over Nvidia’s leadership and U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China.

The Kospi extended its losses Monday, falling 3.06 percent to close at 4,708.54 after touching an intraday low of 4,586.80, as a rout in chip stocks continued to weigh on the broader market. The benchmark has shed nearly 20 percent since the start of November and is now down 48 percent from its June peak.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 3.17 percent to 177,500 won on Monday, while its chip rival SK hynix tumbled 2.52 percent to 1.08 million won. IT giant Naver plunged 7.18 percent to 150,000 won, while Kakao tumbled 6.61 percent to 28,950 won.

Automaker Hyundai Motor fell 2.94 percent to 247,500 won. Financial stocks also came under pressure, with KB Financial Group dropping 5.71 percent to 143,700 won and Shinhan Financial Group falling 4.52 percent to 82,300 won.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also fell 1.58 percent to 635.45 on Monday, the lowest since December 2024.

While the timing and size of the fund's deployment have yet to be determined, its current size is small relative to the market: The Kospi's market capitalization has grown to 3.86 quadrillion won from 1.98 quadrillion won at the end of 2020, according to the Korea Exchange.

If market volatility continues to intensify, Lee said, the government would deploy other contingency measures prepared for different market conditions.

“There are additional contingency plans” beyond the market stabilization fund, and “we are making sure to deploy them in a timely manner,” Lee said. Rather than tightening regulations on short selling, the government plans to focus on monitoring illegal short selling and unfair trading over the next three months.

Despite the uncertainties, Lee expressed confidence in the outlook for Korea’s economy, citing strong chip exports, substantial order volumes chipmakers have secured through long-term contracts, declining memory chip inventories and AI data center projects in the United States that have already obtained the necessary permits and are expected to be built next year.

“AI investment is broadly expected to remain on a growth trajectory for the time being,” Lee said, adding that the government would continue to monitor downside risks, including credit risks surrounding neoclouds, AI-focused cloud computing providers.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]