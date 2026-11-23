A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading at 4,692.88 points during intraday trading on Nov. 23, down 177.08 points, or 3.64 percent, from the previous trading session. KIM JONG-HO

The market stabilization fund, which will be used to purchase index-linked products, and other emergency measures follow growing turmoil in Korea's market, with the Kospi and Kosdaq having fallen more than 5 percent on Friday.

The government announced that it would implement emergency measures to stabilize the stock market and brace for further declines, including preparations for a stock market stabilization fund.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il announced the measures following an emergency meeting to review market conditions at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sunday.

Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin attended the meeting.

The emergency measures follow growing turmoil in Korea’s market, driven by a sharp downturn in global stocks.

Both the Kospi and Kosdaq plunged 5.21 percent and 5.71 percent, respectively, on Friday. After the Korean market closed, U.S. stocks tumbled as well, with the Nasdaq composite falling 5.28 percent and the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index 10.73 percent. Shares of major chipmakers also plunged, with Nvidia dropping 14.01 percent and AMD 13.25 percent.

On Monday, Korean stocks fell further, materializing investors’ fears. The Kospi opened at 4,734.90, down 2.77 percent from the previous session. It continued to decline, reaching 4,633.22 as of 11:30 a.m., down 4.86 percent from the previous close.

The Kosdaq also opened at 634.93, down 1.66 percent, before dropping to 624.21 by 11:30 a.m., down 3.33 percent from the previous session.

During Sunday’s meeting, Finance Minister Lee and other officials attributed the heightened volatility in domestic and overseas stock markets to uncertainty regarding the profitability and financing of the AI industry; U.S. regulations on data centers; and tighter semiconductor export controls. However, they agreed that the sector’s long-term growth prospects remain intact and cautioned investors against panic-selling related stocks.

The government’s first emergency measure involves a market stabilization fund. Financed by contributions from financial institutions and other participants, the fund will work to counter sharp market declines by purchasing index-linked products and other securities. Though the government has yet to determine the fund’s size and launch date, it plans to review the necessary procedures so that it can activate the fund immediately if necessary.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, second from right, chairs an emergency market conditions meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 22. MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY

It established a similar fund worth 10.76 trillion won ($8 billion) during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but no money was actually injected into the fund because the stock market rebounded.

The government also announced that it will ease the daily limits on listed companies’ share buyback orders for three months starting on Tuesday. Under current regulations, a firm’s daily limit is based on whichever figure is greater: 10 percent of the shares declared for repurchase, or 25 percent of the company’s average daily trading volume over the previous month; it cannot exceed 1 percent of a firm’s total outstanding shares. This temporary measure is intended to give companies greater flexibility to repurchase their own shares and ease downward pressure on stock prices.

The Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Exchange will also strengthen surveillance of illegal short selling for three months and take strict action against any detected violations. They will also closely examine trends in margin lending, unsettled stock transactions and forced liquidations.

Short selling involves borrowing shares, selling them and then buying them back to return to the lender. The lower the shares’ repurchase price, the greater the borrower’s profit. As a result, a surge in short-selling orders during a market downturn can amplify losses, which has led individual investors to call for the practice’s restriction.

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov. 20. REUTERS/YONHAP

The value of short-selling transactions reached 1.41 trillion won on Friday, up 222.2 billion won from the previous trading day, according to the Korea Exchange.

Short selling was concentrated in semiconductor and other technology stocks. SK hynix recorded the highest value of short-selling transactions at 159.7 billion won, followed by Samsung Electronics at 133.8 billion won, Samsung Electro-Mechanics at 94.3 billion won, Hanmi Semiconductor at 41.1 billion won and SK Square at 39.7 billion won.

Taiwan, which has a market similarly heavily weighted toward semiconductor companies, has gone a step further. On Saturday, its Financial Supervisory Commission announced five measures to stabilize its stock market, including prohibiting investors from short-selling listed shares and Taiwan depositary receipts at prices below the previous day’s closing price — regardless of whether the stock rose or fell the day before — starting on Monday.

Hedging transactions conducted by securities firms and futures companies as part of their business operations are exempt from the change.

Taiwan also raised the minimum collateral requirement for short selling from 130 percent to 150 percent.





BY AHN HYO-SEONG, JANG SEO-YUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]