Gov't extends fuel price caps as Middle East tensions drive oil higher

Read more
-
Producer prices fall for 1st time in 11 months in July on declining oil prices
Korea’s producer prices fell 0.4 percent in July, the first monthly decline in 11 months, as cheaper oil outweighed heat-driven food price gains.
-
Newly-projected energy demand created by AI and chips calls for 19 more nuclear reactors
Korea’s projected 2040 peak electricity demand jumped by up to 26.8 gigawatts, intensifying debate over new nuclear reactors and liquefied natural gas plants.
-
Korea Trade Commission urges duties on Chinese, Taiwanese exporters for dumping
The watchdog found that Chinese and Taiwanese solid sodium hydroxide imports had harmed domestic producers and will recommend antidumping duties.
-
ETF trading value nearly halves after rules tighten on single-stock leveraged products
Korea’s average daily ETF trading value fell 47.6 percent in August as more stringent investor requirements curbed activity.