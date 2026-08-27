Gov't aid lifts household income as real wages take a hit

A poster indicates that high oil price relief funds can be used at the store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 23. NEWS1

Korean household income rose in the second quarter on stronger public transfers, while inflation-adjusted earned income posted its sharpest second quarter decline in six years.

Korean household incomes rose in the second quarter, but the increase came mostly from government support, not from paychecks. Earned income, adjusted for inflation, actually posted its steepest second quarter decline in six years.

Average monthly household income stood at 5.3 million won ($3,840) in the second quarter, up 4.5 percent from the same period last year, according to a report released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Thursday. Inflation-adjusted household income rose 1.5 percent.

The increase was largely driven by transfer income, which includes money received without providing goods or services in return, such as pensions and government subsidies.

Transfer income jumped 20.4 percent in the second quarter, the largest increase since the 44.9 percent rise recorded in the second quarter of 2022. Public transfer income, which includes public pensions and government subsidies, surged 27.6 percent.

“The increase in public transfer income from subsidies provided since April to offset the impact of high oil prices drove the overall rise in household income,” an official from the Data Ministry said.

Average monthly earned income per household, by contrast, rose just 0.8 percent on year to 3.22 million won. However, earned income fell 2.1 percent after adjusting for inflation, which was the steepest decline across all quarters since the 4 percent drop in the first quarter of 2024. It was the steepest second quarter drop in six years, since a 5.1 percent decline in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A pedestrian walks past banks' automatic teller machines in Seoul on Aug. 17. NEWS1

The increase in government support also helped narrow the income gap. In the second quarter, the disposable income of the richest 20 percent of households was 4.97 times that of the poorest 20 percent after adjusting for household size. That was the smallest gap since the government began compiling the data in 2007.

The gap narrowed because disposable income among the bottom 20 percent rose 7.5 percent, faster than the 4.3 percent increase among the top 20 percent.

Spending, however, grew much more slowly than income. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending edged up just 0.4 percent, while the amount households had left after spending rose 9.6 percent.

Households spent an average of 69.2 percent of their disposable income, down 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]