Government-backed startup program data leak exposes 818 participants

The words “AI Hacking” and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this photo taken on Oct. 22. REUTERS/YONHAP

A cyberattack exposed personal information of 818 participants in a government-backed startup program, months after a similar breach.

Personal information of participants in a government-backed startup program has been leaked following a cyberattack against a company supporting the program, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said Friday.

The AI solutions company detected a hacking attack on Wednesday, which compromised the personal data of 20,028 people, including 818 participants in the startup support program, according to the ministry.

The leaked information includes the names, phone numbers and email addresses of service users.

The data leak took place just months after personal information of 5,000 participants in the startup program was leaked in June in a similar hacking attack.

The ministry had announced measures in July to strengthen security for the program and prevent future attacks.





Yonhap



