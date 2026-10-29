Government to lift Gyeonggi greenbelt restrictions for 76,700 new homes

High-rise apartment complexes are seen in central Seoul on Oct. 18. YONHAP

The government will designate six development sites near Seoul, aiming to start construction by 2030 while investigating suspected land speculation.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Thursday that it will lift greenbelt restrictions in Gyeonggi to develop new residential sites, which brings the total number of homes planned for the greater Seoul area to 103,900.

The figure is around 4,000 more than the 100,000 homes initially planned under the government's Aug. 13 housing supply measures.

At the time, the government announced sites for 27,200 homes, including Deokso-ri in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, and Yeomchang Park in Gangseo District, western Seoul.

Thursday's announcement unveiled additional sites for the remaining 76,700 homes.

The six newly designated candidate sites in five cities across Gyeonggi: 37,000 homes in Gochon-eup, Gimpo; 14,600 in Sano-dong, Guri; 12,000 in Misa-dong, Hanam; 6,500 in Gamil-dong, Hanam; 2,600 in Howon-dong, Uijeongbu; and 4,000 in Daegok-dong, Goyang.

All six sites are located within approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of Seoul's boundary, which offers convenient access to the capital through major transportation links.

"These areas are greenbelt zones that have already been environmentally degraded and have relatively low conservation value," the ministry said. "They are also areas where unplanned development is already underway or poses a risk, making planned and systematic development necessary."

Land Minister Hong Jee-sun announces plans to develop new housing sites for 76,700 homes in the greater Seoul area at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 29. YONHAP

The ministry added that it would move quickly to supply homes where prospective buyers, including young people and newlyweds, could live.

The government plans to begin construction by 2030 by applying an accelerated construction model for public housing sites introduced under the Aug. 13 measures to all six newly announced locations.

However, the latest plan excludes greenbelt areas within Seoul that had attracted considerable attention as potential development sites.

Previously discussed locations included sites in the southern Seoul region: the reserve forces training center in Naegok-dong, Seocho District; areas around Segok-dong and Jagok-dong in Gangnam District; the Suseo rail depot; and the area surrounding the Olympic Village in Bangi-dong, Songpa District.

The exclusion is believed to stem from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's opposition to lifting greenbelt restrictions on a large scale.

The government also pledged to implement strict measures to prevent real estate speculation in the newly announced development areas.

Authorities reviewed 2,917 property transactions conducted over the past three years within and around the designated sites and identified 654 potentially suspicious transactions.

The government plans to conduct further targeted investigations and refer suspected illegal transactions to law enforcement authorities.

Land Minister Hong Jee-sun announces housing supply plans at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 29. NEWS1

The government will also lift land transaction permit requirements previously imposed on greenbelt areas in Seoul and neighboring parts of the metropolitan area ahead of the announcement of new housing sites. The restrictions require buyers to obtain approval from local authorities before purchasing property in designated areas to prevent real estate speculation.

The restrictions will remain in place for the newly announced candidate sites and surrounding areas, while other greenbelt areas in Seoul will be released from the permit requirements.

"Above all, we believe it is important to continue supplying housing in areas preferred by prospective homebuyers, including young people and newlyweds," said Land Minister Hong Jee-sun.

"We will make every effort to accelerate housing supply at these new sites by applying our fastest construction-start model, from district designation through the start of construction.”





BY BAEK MIN-JUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]